Mike Pence Declares Trump Will Sign Orders To End Obamacare On Day 1

REX/Shutterstock

Vice President-elect Mike Pence declared to reporters Capitol Hill that the Trump administration’s first order of business will be repealing and replacing Obamacare. Donald Trump is expected to put new policies in place using executive action as soon as possible.

“The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Mike Pence, 57, said to reporters in a press conference on January 4. “And that was our message today, and that will be our message on Capitol Hill. Not just as a promise kept. But because in the course of this election, the American people has a choice.

“And what appeared to many as against all odds, often times with overwhelming opposition, our president-elect took his case to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare, and the American people voted decisively for a better future for healthcare in this country. And we are determined to give them that.

“[The administration must] remind the American people what they already know about Obamacare, that the promises that were made were broken,” Pence said. He stated that the planned changes will “literally begin on day one.”

Mike Pence: The GOP will keep its promise to repeal Obamacare https://t.co/vv46iMu5Ac pic.twitter.com/7QsJ9HvH84 — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2017

It’s a lot to take in, especially if you are using Obamacare, but do not panic yet; when the Republicans come up with their Obamacare alternative, they are promising a “orderly transition to a new system.” “We’ve been saying all along, we don’t want to pull the rug out from under people while we’re replacing this law. The point is, in 2017, we don’t want people to be caught with nothing,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, 46. Republicans have yet to produce a new healthcare plan; as Pence said, it was one of President-elect Donald Trump‘s firmest promises on the campaign trail.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump will really repeal Obamacare? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.