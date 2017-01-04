Kylie Jenner: Did She Get Implants For A Bigger Booty? — Plastic Surgeons Speak

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s booty may be one of the most coveted in the industry. But whether or not she’s had implants to enhance her posterior is still up for debate. HollywoodLife.com has spoken EXCLUSIVELY with plastic surgeons about just how real Kylie’s butt is.

“Kylie [Jenner] has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body,” clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, Dr. Bruce Katz, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not uncommon. Many women try to get lipo on their butt to make it smaller. Or they get breast implants to make it more proportional.”

Dr. Katz told HollywoodLife.com that, although he didn’t see much of a difference in Kylie’s posterior between 2015 and 2017, “she may have gotten lipo on her waist to accentuate her butt.” “She probably did have lipo in her stomach because there is more of a bulge in her waist in 2015 compared to October 2016,” Dr. Katz said.

HollywoodLife.com got a second opinion on Kylie’s big booty from plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back, who isn’t sure if the youngest member of the Jenner clan could have developed her assets naturally. “The development of full, round and shapely buttocks is a byproduct of feminine maturation – but to a significantly much less degree than are genetic influences such as heredity and race,” Dr. Back told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“A calorie rich diet and major weight gain would also play a big role – but that would create weight gain everywhere,” Dr. Back continued. “So essentially none of these possible factors are in support of Kylie’s current buttock shape and size by any ‘natural means.'” Dr. Back also doesn’t believe exercise is playing a role in Kylie’s shapely behind. “I highly doubt Kylie is spending any time in the gym. Even if so, no amount of squats would create what she has now.”

Dr. Back also said that fat injections to enlarge Kylie’s butt may have been out of the question for the lip kit mogul. “To have a fat injection procedure to create fuller, rounder buttocks – Brazilian butt lift style – requires that one have a very healthy volume of ‘donor’ body fat somewhere that can be removed by liposuction and then transferred. I have never seen a photo of Kylie where she looked like she had more than a single fat cell or two on any given body area!”

So, does that just leave butt implants as the reason behind Kylie’s big booty? “Yes. All the science and all the signs point to silicone buttock implants as the most likely secret to her newly enhanced posterior,” Dr. Back said. “But it was magnificent work by a real artist; the aesthetic lines, shapes, shadows – all flawless; gorgeous. Even the size, although somewhat disproportionate to her waist and upper body, is not grossly disproportionate, and after all, you don’t get something like this done to be ‘perfectly proportionate’!”

The plastic surgeon does have one concern for Tyga‘s girlfriend. “My fear – the usual M.O. of this clan – is the old ‘too much is never enough’ philosophy – and it won’t be long before she goes too far and too big.” We can’t be sure if Kylie has had butt implants or not. Though we definitely think she looks incredible!

