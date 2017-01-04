Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher: Public Memorial With Meryl Streep & More Planned

REX/Shutterstock

The public will get a chance to officially say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in the near future. The world is still mourning the loss of the two Hollywood greats, and will be able to take part in laying her to rest during a public memorial, which celebrities are also expected to attend, according to a new report. Get the details here.

Carrie Fisher, 60, and Debbie Reynolds, 84, will be laid to rest on Jan. 4 during a private funeral, attended only by close friends and family members. However, their relatives aren’t taking away the opportunity for the iconic actress’ thousands of adoring fans to also pay their respects, and are planning a public memorial service for some time in the future, according to TMZ.

The site reports that Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, is leading the planning for the event, although she’s waiting to get through Thursday’s service and Friday’s burial before she goes full steam ahead. The family has reportedly reached out to Meryl Streep, Debbie’s longtime friend, to give the keynote eulogy, and although she’s not confirmed for the job just yet, it’s expected that she’ll accept the offer. Meryl also portrayed Carrie in the 1990 movie, Postcards From the Edge, so she’s obviously very connected to the family.

Billie and her family reportedly also want to reach out to Mark Hamill to speak, and are expectant that George Lucas will show up. The memorial will also feature costumes from the stars’ iconic movies like Singin’ In The Rain (Debbie) and Star Wars (Carrie), TMZ reports. An exact date for the public funeral has not been set at this time.

