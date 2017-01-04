WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose Steals The Miz’s Title In Epic Match

Image Courtesy of WWE

What a night! In a shocking turn of events, Dean Ambrose beat The Miz during ‘SmackDown Live’ and became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on Jan. 3. The Miz’s reign is over!

Dean Ambrose, 31, dethroned The Miz, 36, for the Intercontinental championship, and it was a sight to behold. With the win, Dean nabbed his second career Intercontinental championship. Even though The Miz put up a good fight, it wasn’t enough to defeat Dean.

The Miz started off the night demanding an apology from Dean’s girlfriend, Renee Young, who slapped him during an interview in the ring.

The match nearly ended in disqualification that would have allowed The Miz to keep his title even if he lost the match. Maryse got removed from the match after she interfered twice. As she was taken out of the ring, The Miz HIT Dean with the title as Maryse was ejected. Geez, guys. Let’s keep things tame! But The Miz’s dirty moves wasn’t enough to beat Dean. What a way to start off 2017!

The Miz only held the title of Intercontinental champion for 49 days! He began his reign after defeating Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live in Nov. 2016. Dean previously held the title from Dec. 2015 to Feb. 2016.

Before the fight, The Miz and Dean had an epic taunt session. Dean was slapped by Maryse, and before The Miz could walk away, Dean said: “I guess the hard part of my night’s over, because she hits way harder than you do!”

