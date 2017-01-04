Praise! Connie Britton isn’t leaving ‘Nashville’ anytime soon. The country queen revealed on the Jan. 4 edition of ‘Ellen’ that she’s totally in for the duration of the new season on CMT! Click to WATCH!

After reports swirled that Connie Britton, who plays country superstar Rayna James, would be taking a step back when Nashville headed over to CMT, she’s setting the record straight ahead of the season 5 premiere. “I am in it,” she tells Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m in. I’m for the duration, and we’re about to start a new season.”

Hallelujah! What a relief this is to hear! Connie adds, “It’s an exciting new season because we have new showrunners, so we have new writers and the stories I think… it’s going to get us to back to what Nashville is about and what the stories and characters are and what that town is and what the music is.”

Entertainment Weekly initially reported that Connie would only be in 10 of 22 episodes. At the time, our sister site TVLine said that negotiations were still ongoing. TVLine also talked to Connie at the 2016 Emmys, and she denied she was leaving the show.

“It’s kind of crazy the things that come out,” she said. “But what I can tell you is we’re on CMT now, and we have amazing new writers that I’m so excited to about, Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick. It’s going to be the best writing that we’ve seen on Nashville, and it’s probably going to probably be the best season we’ve ever had.”

Nashville season 5 will premiere Jan. 7 on CMT with a special 2-hour episode. Hayden Panettiere, Jonathan Jackson, Charles Esten, Chris Carmack, and more will be returning.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Connie will be in all of Nashville season 5? Let us know your thoughts below!