Christina & Tarek El Moussa: She’s Gunning For Solo HGTV Show When ‘Flip Or Flop’ Ends

OMG! Christina El Moussa is riding solo when it comes to her career, according to a new report, Jan. 4! The real estate shark is reportedly leaving her ex, Tarek in the dust and pushing to get her own show on HGTV as soon as ‘Flip or Flop’ wraps! Here’s what we know!

New year, new plans! Christina El Moussa, 33, took to Instagram Jan. 1 to reflect on 2016. She admitted that past the year was filled with “highs and lows,” but vowed that 2017 would be a “fabulous year.” And, Christina could be in the midst of making that happen, because she’s gunning for her own HGTV show, according to In Touch, Jan. 4. OMG.

HGTV is apparently “livid” with Tarek, 35, and Christina because they are pushing for the former couple to reunite to save Flip or Flop. “If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over,” a network source told the mag.

Christina has been more than willing to go along with the whole charade, according to the source. With HGTV’s unhappy feelings, “Christina’s upset because she knows that if she doesn’t cooperate she might never get her own show, which is now her dream,” the source said. However, a rep for Christina apparently denied that she wants her own show to the mag. Hmm…

Tarek and Christina were allegedly given an ultimatum: “Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract],” as reported by In Touch. In other words, the network told the Flip or Flop stars, “You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, [and] walk down the street together.” Wow.

Whether it was forced or not, the former couple stepped out on Dec. 15 for a coffee date in LA, amid their messy split. Tarek and Christina shared an extremely awkward hug when they said goodbye, before retreating to their separate vehicles. While some thought that the brief get together was a sweet reconciliation, the meeting “was a setup” and an “attempt to save the show” insiders told the mag.

Things have been pretty messy ever since Tarek and Christina announced they were separating after seven years of marriage on Dec. 13. They spent the Christmas holiday apart, according to In Touch, although both Tarek and Christina posted photos with their children, Taylor 6, and Brayden 16 months.

When Tarek and Christina’s split news shook the internet, shortly after came reports of that the two were involved in alleged affairs. Tarek was reportedly romancing the family’s nanny, Alyssa Logan, 23, and Christina was said to be dating the family’s ex contractor, Gary Anderson, 57. However, the Flip or Flop stars have not addressed these rumors, and continue to put their children ahead of any drama.

