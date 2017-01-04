Chrissy Metz: ‘This Is Us’ Star In A Wheelchair — Still Attending The Golden Globes?

Courtesy of TMZ

Oh no! ‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz suffered a terrible knee injury during her holiday break, and now she’s ended up in a wheelchair. Keep reading to see if this ailment is going to keep her from attending the Golden Globes Jan. 8.

The start of awards season is the worst possible time for a star to get injured, but that’s exactly what happened to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, 36. The actress hurt her knee over the Christmas break while vacationing with her family in Florida. Upon her return to L.A. Jan. 4, she needed to use a wheelchair to make it from her gate to an awaiting car at LAX, and she totally wasn’t in the mood to discuss what happened.

TMZ caught up with her to see how she was doing, but she completely ignored their cameraman’s questions and just stared straight ahead. Maybe she was in some pain because she even shooed away a guy trying to get an autograph, telling him “I can’t sign anything, sorry.” Luckily she was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk on her own two feet to her car, so at least she’s somewhat mobile.

“Chrissy injured her knee during her holiday vacation with her family,” the star’s rep tells Entertainment Tonight. “She is going to be absolutely fine and is under great care.” Chrissy is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes, so is she going to be well enough to attend? Her rep says, “She is very much looking forward to this weekend’s Golden Globe Award festivities and her first nomination.”

Not only will her knee not stop her from attending the glittering event Jan. 8, she’s going to be okay to start shooting upcoming episodes of her hit NBC drama. “We do not anticipate her injury impeding production on This Is Us,” her rep adds. “She does appreciate all the well wishes!”

Chrissy hasn’t said anything about how she injured her knee via her social media, but she did wish her fans a happy 2017 on Jan. 1, tweeting, “Been in the woods of Florida w/ super spotty service. Happy New Year! Wishing you a beautiful 2017 full of love, light & complete wholeness!” Right back at ya!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of This Is Us? Do you think Chrissy will be a winner at the Golden Globes for her work on the show?

