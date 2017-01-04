Chris Brown’s ‘Down To Squabble’ With Soulja Boy In Boxing Match: Will It Happen?

Courtesy of Instagram

It’ll be the biggest boxing fight since Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy! The two have been jaw jacking relentlessly on social media and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learns Breezy’s ‘down to squabble’ with him. But, will these two actually get in the ring?

Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, have already made 2017 lit by starting it off with a major, and downright violent, feud. The two have challenged one another to a boxing match and Breezy’s ready but whether the two will actually put hands on one another is still up in the air.

“Chris is down to square off and squabble with Soulja Boy in the ring,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Breezy’s serious too because Soulja went too far by saying some crazy sh** and really disrespected Chris by saying he’s a bad father. Chris can take a lot of things but when you come at him and say that he’s not a good father to Royalty, yeah he takes that personally.”

“He saw Soulja’s little apology video,” the source explained, “but Chris doesn’t know if he’s genuine. [Breezy’s] still really pissed and thinks Soulja is going to back out of the fight after posting this video or whatever. Either way, Chris wants Soulja to know that he can’t go around talking sh** about people on social media without there being consequences.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Breezy’s exes Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, both 28, are at the heart of this saga. And while Rih’s not taking anyone’s side, she’s quite upset with Chris. “He continues to disappoint her by talking all this gangster sh** and for disrespecting women,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rih is not a fan of this tough talk and wishes that he and Soulja Boy would just stop it.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Breezy and Soulja will actually box?

