Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Creating Music Together After Nasty Feud? The Truth

We didn’t see this coming! Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s feud is over, and not only that, but HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the truth about whether they’ll record new music together! Get the details, here.

“Why not? Chris [Brown] is in this business to make two things: music and money. He’d collaborate with anyone on a dope track if it’s going to be a club banger and generate those dollars,” an insider reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Chris is the first to sit all the noise aside to make money. He’d be down to jump in the studio with Soulja [Boy] for a collab. As the old saying goes, keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Wow! We are so surprised to hear this!

As we previously told you, SB apologized to the R&B crooner on Jan. 4. He posted a video to his Instagram in which he called a truce. As for why the change of heart and why he decided to make amends in the first place? He explained that since his mother is in the hospital, he’s had realizations that he needs to become a better man and change his ways. “I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing lately,” he declared. “It’s not about who starts the beefs, it’s about who ends them. I want to make music with Chris Brown. So to all the media, all the blogs, all my homies…I apologize.”

In case you forgot how their bitter feud began in the first place, it all started when the “With You”singer noticed that SB had commented on one of Karrueche Tran’s sexy Instagram pics with the ‘heart eye’ emojis. Chris then allegedly called up the “Crank That” rapper and made him angry, asking him why he was commenting on and liking Kae’s photos. After that, as we all know by now, Soulja took to his Twitter to make the ongoing feud known to all their followers and fans.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Soulja and Chris collaborating on new music?

