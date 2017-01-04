Chris Brown Confirms Fight: He Accepts Challenge To Box Soulja Boy — See His Message

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

It’s on! Chris Brown has officially announced that he’s ready to step into the boxing ring with Soulja Boy so they can settle their beef with their fists! Keep reading for Breezy’s powerful message about how he’s completely down to brawl.

This is going to be the fight of the century! Chris Brown, 27, getting his gloves out and ready for a boxing match against Soulja Boy, 26, following their epic online feud Jan. 3. Breezy made the big announcement in an Instagram post Jan. 4 that read, “It’s been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity. NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION….BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man.” YES!!!!

He continued, “NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSH*T. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this…’CLOWN.’ SO THIS ISN’T AN APOLOGY. I’M TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE,” then calling out, “@adrienbroner@floydmayweather @50cent.” 50 Cent, 41, has been egging Floyd Mayweather, 39, on to have his Mayweather Promotions coordinate the event, and professional boxer Adrien Broner, 27, even made a mock-up of the fight poster, saying the event would take place in March.

“WE IN THE RING WIT IT. TAKE YA BETS NOW.#CELEBRITYBOXING CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. #stayclassy #OHBSPORTS @twincharlo @futureofboxing. Already bets are on, as Fiddy said he’s putting $100K on Breezy and told Floyd to bet the same with Soulja.

It looks like Chris is going to have at least one big gun to help him hone his boxing skills, as he tagged Super Welterweight WBC World Champion Jermell Charlo, 26, in his post. He also made sure to get another swipe in another swipe at Soulja’s epic fail to get street cred, where he was assaulted and possibly robbed by gang members in Compton Jan. 3. In the video that accompanied the big announcement, Chris’ pals Carlos “Spiff Tv” Suarez and Adam Scherr do a hilarious re-enactment of Soulja’s total takedown after trying unsuccessfully to bro-out with the guys. This fight is going to be everything and we can’t wait to see if it really does go down. The wheels are definitely in motion now!

