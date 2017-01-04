Chicago Kidnapping: 4 People Torture Special Needs Man On FB Live & Yell ‘F*** White People’

Courtesy of Twitter

Absolutely horrifying! The kidnapping and torture of a special needs man in Chicago was streamed on Facebook Live on Jan. 4. Four people have been arrested and the victim is hospitalized. We have all of the devastating details on the attack, here.

This is bone-chilling. A man in Chicago was kidnapped, bound, gagged and tortured, all while being recorded on Facebook Live on Jan. 4. The four African-American people who allegedly committed the crime – including Brittany Herring, a young woman who recorded the video to her personal Facebook along with another woman and two men – have all been arrested and are currently in Chicago PD custody while the victim gets medical attention.

The victim appears to be a young white male who allegedly supports Donald Trump. In the disturbing video, he can be seen cowering and bleeding as the assailants hit him, cut his scalp and burn him with cigarette ashes. They can also be heard yelling “F*** white people” and “F*** Donald Trump.”

Police are still investigated the incident, but they said in a press conference that “at this point CPD believes the video is credible and detectives are questioning persons of interest in the case.” According to the CPD, they believe that “(the victim) initially went voluntarily with one of the suspects he knew. I don’t know how the other three got involved.”

CPD press conference regarding disturbing live social media video depicting a battery ; victim was tied up https://t.co/jDrjfz4sJV — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 5, 2017

Police found the “adult male with mental health challenges” wandering the streets in distress. “At the same time, there were some individuals from another incident that were taken into custody at roughly the same address. The officers, working hand in hand, were able to put together the fact that the individual in distress was missing from one of our suburbs and considered an endangered missing.”

Consider the whole crime happened on camera, it seems like it won’t be long until justice is served. “We anticipate charges within the next 24 hours,” Commander Kevin Duffin said. We hope that’s true so that the victim can get some peace of mind.

