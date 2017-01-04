Charlie Sheen Posts Rare Pic Of He & Denise Richards’ 12-Year-Old Daughter Sam

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram

Charlie Sheen & his oldest daughter with ex-wife Denise Richards shared a super sweet father-daughter moment on social media. Even better, in the rare photo, they are TOTALLY twinning — talk about an epic snap! Take a look at the pic and let us know, HollywoodLifers — does the youngster look more like Charlie or Denise?

Looks like Charlie Sheen, 51, is one proud dad! Taking to Instagram on Dec. 29, the former Two and a Half Men star gave fans a rare look into his private life with his and Denise Richards‘, 45, 12-year-old daughter Sam Sheen. And seriously, the daddy-daughter duo could NOT have been cuter in the snapshot!

“Sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this… ❤ © &💲,” Charlie captioned the image, which features him and his daughter wearing casual outfits and mimicking each other’s pose. In the pic, the lookalikes lean against a support beam on a porch while crossing their legs with one hand on their hips — aw!

While Sam hasn’t starred in too many social media posts, her 11-year-old sister Lola Rose makes frequent appearances on the web — especially on Denise’s Instagram account. Fans were definitely excited to see a bit of Sam though! “She looks just like her dad!!!!!! Gosh she has grown up fast slow down time!!!!!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “PERFECT!!”

Charlie’s adorable pic came right on the heels of the actor begging for President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, to die. Sending out a shocking tweet on Dec. 28, Charlie wrote, “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!” Yikes!

Perhaps this photo was posted as an attempt to smooth things over with certain fans? Either way, just one day later, on Dec. 30, Charlie tweeted he wanted to run for office in 2020 — with Ted Cruz, 46, as his running mate! “Come on Ted, in four years we can unseat this guy. You bring the awesome, I’ll bring the winning,” he wrote. Now THAT’S an interesting combo!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Charlie showed off his daughter on Instagram? Do you think she looks more like Charlie or Denise?

