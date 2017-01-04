REX/Shutterstock

This is so bittersweet! Our beloved Carrie Fisher has been cremated, according to a new report, which claims her ashes will be buried next to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at their combined funeral on Jan. 5. Read all the emotional details, right here!

We still can’t get over the fact that Carrie Fisher, 60, and Debbie Reynolds, 84, are no longer with us, but at least they’ll be honored together at their joint funeral tomorrow (Jan. 5). Even in life, Carrie and her mother were a dynamic duo, a force to be reckoned with, a terrible twosome, and like two peas in a pod. The Star Wars actress has now been cremated, and some of her ashes will be buried next to Debbie, according to ET. It’s a bittersweet moment because we don’t want to say goodbye so soon, yet it’s comforting knowing they’ll reunite and be with each other in heaven.

Carrie and the Singing In The Rain star passed away within one day of each other. Carrie went on Dec. 27 after spending four days at the UCLA Medical Center. She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she was said to have a heart attack. It was later confirmed that she died from cardiac arrest, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding why. The coroner reportedly asked for more tests to be done because her autopsy was inconclusive. Don’t they know Carrie isn’t actually from this world? She’s Princess Leia from a galaxy far, far away. Modern science might not be enough!

We aren’t entirely sure who will be attending the funeral yet, but it’s a safe bet to assume daughter Billie Lourd will be there — and maybe she’ll bring her rumored boyfriend! The blonde beauty has been spending a lot of time with Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner since dealing with her mother and grandmother’s deaths. We’re thrilled that she has a shoulder to lean on and we can’t wait to see where their relationship goes!

