Angelina Jolie: Can She Ban Brad Pitt From Dating Someone New? — Lawyers Speak

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of a vicious custody battle and high-profile divorce, so can she ban him from dating someone NEW as part of their custody agreement? Two lawyers told us EXCLUSIVELY whether or not that’s a possibility!

Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, still have a long road ahead when it comes to their $400 million divorce, but that doesn’t mean they can’t pursue new relationships in the meantime. Angelina won’t be able to dictate who her ex dates from here on out, but there is a catch. “No sane lawyer would allow a ‘no dating clause’ in a divorce judgement,” divorce attorney David Pisarra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, he explained, “I suppose, if there was enough consideration and money involved, such a clause is theoretically possible. I am not sure how a judge would be able to enforce such a clause unless there was a forfeiting of money.”

David continued, “I have heard the rumors about Tom Cruise paying Katie Holmes a large sum of money to stay quiet and keep her love life private after their split. While I have heard of such types of publicity clauses being a part of high-profile divorces, they are extremely rare and I have never seen it.” However, he didn’t completely deny the possibility, even though it’s not probable. David added, “It’s completely legal because one person, possibly Brad or maybe Angie, is voluntarily choosing to moderate his or her behavior in exchange for some dollar amount.”

Meanwhile, another lawyer and child custody expert, named Kelly Chang Rickert says Angie CAN’T enforce a dating clause on Brad, since they are “never put into agreements.” Kelly told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Angelina cannot dictate who Brad dates or brings around the kids. It’s not relevant to the ‘best interests of the children’ and it’s really difficult to enforce. I think Brad can get more time when they next go back to court because he has so little under the current arrangements.” Hopefully, both parties can move on from this messy split gracefully!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie should be allowed to date others? Let us know!

