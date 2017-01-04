Cam Newton Pens Loving Message To Son Chosen, 1 & Shows His Face For 1st Time: Watch

In ‘Dear Chosen,’ aka the cutest video you’ll see all week, Cam Newton FINALLY showed off his adorable 1-year-old son Chosen to the world! Even better, the NFL star gets super emotional in the clip, as he tells his little boy how much he means to him! Watch the cuteness unfold here, and prepare to have your heart melt!

We cannot take the cuteness! Cam Newton, 27, got beyond real in a precious video dedicated to his son Chosen, 1, that was posted to Twitter by The Players’ Tribune on Jan. 4. In the sweet three-minute-long clip, the Panthers quarterback even shows fans his little one’s face for the very first time — and seriously, he is absolutely adorable!

In the mini film, titled “Dear Chosen,” Cam talks to his son, giving him advice and telling him how much he loves him. Needless to say, it’s super heartwarming! The vid opens with Cam’s girlfriend, Kia Proctor, ready to give birth in a hospital room in December 2015 — little Chosen was then born on Dec. 24. “I look at you and I am amazed about God’s creation,” Cam says in a voiceover that runs through the entire video.

“Don’t be like me, Son. Be better than me.” Cam then goes on to tell Chosen to “create” his own “inspiration” and not to expect “something for nothing” while sweet clips and photos of the infant play in the background. “You don’t have to be an athlete to be accepted by me,” Cam continues. “You can be whatever you want to be. But whatever you decide, I challenge you to be the best.” Sounds like pretty sound advice to us!

Cam also tells baby Chosen to protect his “queens” — his older sister and his mother. But perhaps the cutest part of the whole video is when a clip plays that shows Chosen happily saying “Dada” into the camera! Are you swooning yet? We just love how the whole video is all about Cam’s tiny son and is FILLED with sweet moments between him and the little cutie. Talk about a memorable New Year’s treat!

Little Chosen will soon be a big brother as Kia and Cam are currently expecting their second child together. Just last month, Cam’s father Cecil Newton spilled the beans about Kia’s pregnancy, revealing that she was due “any day now.” SO exciting!

