Bo Bice: ‘American Idol’ Star Cries After Popeyes Cashier Calls Him ‘White Boy’: Watch

‘American Idol’ alum, Bo Bice is at the center of a social media firestorm after he claimed a Popeyes employee at an Atlanta airport called him, ‘white boy,’ Dec. 30. The singer took to Facebook, where said he was the victim of ‘racial behavior’ after multiple employees ‘mocked’ him. Watch his emotional explanation of the incident right here.

Bo Bice, 41, wants the world to have an “adult conversation” after he claimed he was the victim of “racist behavior” Dec. 30, when he visited a Popeyes at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The singer said when he ordered, an employee mocked his name and called him a “white boy” in a “condescending tone,” while the employees, including the manager, laughed at him. Wow.

After posting on social media about the awful experience, Bo’s story went viral. Shortly after, FOX 5 sat down with Bo where he explain his “ridiculous,” experience. During the sit down, he became emotional over the fact that he had to take his issue to social media much just to generate “dialogue” about the issue. Watch it below.

Bo posted about his Popeyes experience on Facebook. The American idol alum placed an order at the fast food chain, and he said, when one of the employees called his name, she mocked him with her other co-workers. “Bow-Bow, Boo-Boo, Bo-Bo,” is what Bo described came from the Popeyes employees, as they laughed at him. When the woman called his order once again, she called out “BO-BO,” he said, adding, that she told her fellow employees, “He already got his, that White Boy there.” Bo said they all “had a good laugh,” including the establishment’s manager. OMG.

Shortly after he garnered “800 likes, 250 comments and 350 shares in 27 hrs,” Bo’s post was removed by Facebook because it didn’t “follow the Facebook Community Standards.” An angry Bo took to Twitter to let his fans know what happened, and linked to a second post he put on Facebook with photo screenshots of his deleted post. This time, he demanded from Facebook to know what standards his post violated. He threatened that he would be deleting his Facebook page, and stated that Popeyes would be “hearing from my attorney,” after he didn’t receive an apology from the fast food chain.

Since the incident, the Popeyes employee has been suspended from her workplace. The group that manages the Atlanta Popeyes location, Mark II, released the following statement: “Mack II Inc. is very sorry that the incident occurred and for any pain or embarrassment that Mr. Bice experienced. The company does not condone the behavior of one of our associates and we took corrective action as soon as we were made aware of the incident. Also, we will require re-training of our associates to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again. In addition, Mr. Bice has been issued an apology by the General Manager. We value all of our customers regardless of race, religion, age, disability, gender, etc.” — Via FOX 5.

Bo made it clear that all he wanted was an apology from the establishment. He even told a Twitter user that he was actually “the one who asked that the employee not be fired” from her job.

UPDATE: Bo Bice told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’ve spoken with the Vice President of Popeyes today and she told me the employee was suspended pending investigation. And again I asked (for the third time) for her not to be terminated from her position. I was told that the entire staff would be retrained. My message is simple.Treat people like you want to be treated. No one should be spoken to and mocked for any reason by anyone. Much less employees treating a paying customers in the way I was treated. We are all someone’s child, we are all equal in the eyes of the Lord.”

The American idol alum has since received mixed reviews on his opinions about the Popeyes incident. Although some fans have been supportive, he’s also received harsh backlash on social media. One thing is for sure, his Popeyes encounter has definitely sparked major conversation.

Bo finished right behind Carrie Underwood, 33, in the season’s fourth run. Bo is now the lead singer of the band, Blood, Sweat and Tears. He is married to wife, Caroline, and the couple has four children together.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bo’s Popeyes experience? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.