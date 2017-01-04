Taylor Lautner Comforts Billie Lourd On Bowling Date Days After She Loses Mother & Grandma

Courtesy of Instagram

Billie Lourd was spotted out for the first time since the devastating loss of both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandma, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day apart. The ‘Scream Queens’ star enjoyed a nice bowling date with rumored BF Taylor Lautner on January 3. Click through to see the sweet pics!

It’s so nice to see Billie Lourd! The 24-year-old actress has experienced unimaginable tragedy within the past week, and she’s understandably stayed out of the spotlight to mourn. Billie got out of the house on January 3 to spend a fun night with friends, drinking beers, eating bar food, and bowling in Los Angeles. It was some much-needed fun after what must have been an exhausting time! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

Also joining in on the fun was her Scream Queens costar and rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, 24. Taylor has been incredibly supportive of Billie since her mother, Carrie Fisher, died on December 27, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day. Their bowling alley bash came a week to the day that Carrie died. Of course Billie needed something to distract her, and thankfully, good friends like Taylor swung into action.

Taylor was spotted with Billie on Wednesday, December 28, helping her move suitcases out of her house after her mother’s death. He penned a loving letter to Billie on social media, too, calling her “fearless,” and saying he was “lucky to know you.” How beautiful!

Billie will need his, and her other friends’ support in the coming week as she faces the difficult task of attending her mother and grandmother’s joint memorial and funeral. Billie is expected to deliver the eulogy at the women’s private memorial for family and friends. What a brave woman!

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Billie during this unimaginably hard time. Send her good thoughts in the comments!

