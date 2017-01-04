CSPAN

He did what?! Bernie Sanders brought a giant Donald Trump tweet to the Senate floor on Jan. 4. So just why did he do it? We have the pic, and all the details, here.

Senator Bernie Sanders printed an enormous Donald Trump tweet out and brought it with him to the Senate floor on Jan. 4, shocking everyone! While the Senate currently is debating the repeal of President Barack Obama‘s Obamacare, Bernie set out to show that the controversial president-elect promised he wouldn’t cut Medicare and Medicareid benefits. So just what did the tweet say exactly? “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid,” Donald tweeted in May 2015. “[Mike] Huckabee copied me.”

Bernie then declared that if Donald does indeed announce plans to cut Medicare and Medicaid, then he was simply blatantly lying. “Millions of people voted for him on the belief that he would keep his word,” Sanders said. “If he was sincere, then I would hope that tomorrow or maybe today he could send out a tweet and tell his Republican colleagues to stop wasting their time and all of our time. And for Mr. Trump to tell the American people that he will veto any proposal that cuts Medicare, that cuts Medicaid or that cuts Social Security.”

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Mike Pence told reporters at Capitol Hill that Donald’s administration’s first order of business will be repealing Obamacare. “The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Mike remarked. “And that was our message today, and that will be our message on Capitol Hill.”

