Emma Watson Stuns As Belle In New ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Dress: Is It Her Wedding Gown?

Belle is getting a whole new look in the live-action ‘Beauty & The Beast!’ In addition to the yellow ball gown, Belle will be rocking a gorgeous white dress. Could this be Belle’s wedding gown? See the photo now!

New images of Belle’s new dress have surfaced online, and it’s a look we’ve never seen before. The stunning floral gown is a dress fit for a Disney princess. The white gown features floral embellishments and sheer sleeves. Emma Watson looks absolutely beautiful.

The first thought that pops into our heads when we look at this dress: Is this Belle’s wedding dress? Not so fast. Disney has said the gown is a “celebration dress.” We will likely see Belle in this dress towards the end of the movie, after the Beast has transformed back into a dashing prince.

The dress was spotted on the packaging of new Beauty & The Beast merchandise, including a Belle doll and a doll of the Beast turned into a prince! Emma will be wearing a number of pretty outfits in the live-action movie, including the iconic yellow ball gown, her classic apron gown, and more!

Fans also got a first listen at Emma singing “Something There” from a Hasbro Belle doll from Toys “R” Us. As if Emma wasn’t already perfect enough for the role, hearing her sing just seals the deal. She simply is Belle.

Emma will star alongside Dan Stevens as the Beast, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Luke Evans as Gaston, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza. Beauty & the Beast will hit theaters on March 17.

