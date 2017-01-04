Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt In New Legal Docs: He’s The One Damaging The Kids, Not Me

Well, Angelina Jolie agrees with Brad Pitt on ONE thing: The documents in their vicious custody case should be sealed and kept from the public. However, in her latest legal docs agreeing to this request, she goes off on her ex, accusing him of damaging the kids…and insinuating that he’s hiding something he’s ‘terrified’ of the public finding out.

Angelina Jolie, 41, filed new documents on Jan. 4, in which she agrees with Brad Pitt’s request to seal information regarding their kids in their divorce and custody case from the public, according to TMZ. However, she’s also firing back at the actor for his Dec. 22 documents, in which he claimed she’s ‘determined to ignore’ the ‘children’s best interest.’

Instead, Angie alleges that Brad’s the one who’s caused harm to the kids. “[He’s] terrified that the public will learn the truth [if the documents aren’t sealed],” her lawyer, Laura Wasser, writes in the papers, TMZ reports. It’s not made clear exactly what ‘truth’ Angie is referring to, but it seems she is still pushing her claims that he was abusive to the children.

“There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse,” the papers say. Brad was cleared by both the FBI and DCFS, but apparently Angie feels there was information uncovered in the investigation that he wouldn’t want to become public knowledge. “[He’s] trying to deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children,” Wasser adds.

Brad and Angelina are currently have a temporary custody arrangement in place, which gives her sole custody and only allows him supervised visitation approved by a therapist. The details of this arrangement were made public on Dec. 5, when Angie filed them with a judge. Two days later, Brad called for an emergency hearing to get the documents sealed, but was denied. He made his next request on Dec. 22, which is the one Angie has now agreed with.

