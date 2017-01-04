‘Alien’ Radio Signals Are Coming From A Galaxy Far Far Away — Are We Not Alone?

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Do aliens really exist? They might — a ‘mysterious short pulse of radio energy’ was reportedly picked up by astronomers, and it came from a dwarf galaxy more than three billion light years away. Get all the details here!

For nearly 10 years, astronomers have been puzzled by brief bursts of cosmic radio waves, but now they have finally been tied to a dwarf galaxy more than 3 billion light years from Earth, according to the Daily Mail. Does this mean aliens are sending the signals?

First, we’ll talk a bit more about the bursts. A team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley and Cornell University monitored an area where a repeating burst was discovered in 2012. And finally, they have some answers!

“We now know that this particular burst comes from a dwarf galaxy more than three billion light-years from Earth,” said Shami Chatterjee, of Cornell University. “That simple fact is a huge advance in our understanding of these events.”

“For a long time, we came up empty, then got a string of bursts that gave us exactly what we needed,” said Casey Law, from the University of California at Berkeley.

While using the Karl Jansky Very Large Array in New Mexico and the Arecibo radio dish in Puerto Rico, as well as new software, the team detected nine bursts in one month, which was enough to pinpoint its location in the sky.

And the fact that the bursts come from so far away rules out any source in our OWN galaxy.

“Before we knew the distance to any [bursts], several proposed explanations for their origins said they could be coming from within or near our own Milky Way Galaxy,” said Shriharsh Tendulkar, of McGill University in Montreal, Canada. “We now have ruled out those explanations, at least for this [bursts].”

Unfortunately, the source of the bursts is still not known, but it’s possible it could be aliens. It also might not be. The team is moving forward with more research, so hopefully time will tell!

