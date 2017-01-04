Image Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

50 Cent is getting in on the beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, even after they decided to let the drama die! The ‘Candy Shop’ rapper took to Instagram to mock Soulja for apologizing to Chris ahead of their big boxing match. See for yourself, here!

Apparently 50 Cent, 41, isn’t a fan of apologies! The rapper seemed more than thrilled to hear that Soulja Boy, 26, and Chris Brown, 27, are squaring up to fight after beef started on Jan. 3. He took to his Instagram to try to set up a $100,000 bet with his buddy Floyd Mayweather, 39, and Chris even confirmed that they’re good to go.

This is me trying to breaking up the Soulja vs. CB fight. LMAO that's what happen when you try to say sorry. 😆 A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

One thing is isn’t thrilled about? The fact that Soulja apologized to Chris for starting drama, claiming that he was just lashing out because his mom is in the hospital and he was upset about it. “Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight.” It sounds like he thinks the guys making up will be bad for ratings when the official fight goes down!

To prove his point further, he shared a video of two kids fighting. One of the little boys hits the second, who begins to cry. When the first feels bad and goes over to apologize, the second clocks him in the face, laughs and runs away! “This is me trying to breaking up the Soulja vs. CB fight. LMAO that’s what happen when you try to say sorry. 😆” 50 captioned the video. Ouch!

Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight. #putthemoneyonthewood I'm covering the bet for every set. LMAO A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

Apology or not, Soulja and Chris are definitely fighting. Their mutual friend and pro-boxer Adrien Broner set up a plan for March, and 50 Cent is just dying to put some money on it! Honestly, as long as it’s for charity and fun, we think its a good idea!



