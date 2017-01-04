50 Cent Bets $100K On Chris Brown & Urges Floyd Mayweather To Bet On Soulja Boy

REX/Shutterstock

Let’s get ready to rumble! Shortly after Chris Brown announced his highly anticipated fight with Soulja Boy, 50 Cent revealed he’s betting on Breezy for the win. The rapper placed a $100,000 wager on Chris and urged Floyd Mayweather to bet on Soulja!

It’s on! No one is living for the heated drama between Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, more than 50 Cent. The outspoken rapper, 41, took to social media on Jan. 4, to place a friendly wager on the upcoming boxing match between the feuding artists. In a clip, 50 confidently says, “ABC going to put this sh*t together, so they can have the fight. Call Floyd [Mayweather] and tell him specifically I said, ‘bet 100,000.’ I’ll bet 100,000 on Chris, he can bet 100,000 on Soulja Boy. Floyd did some sh*t when Chris was on the phone with a girl, so he’ll probably be feeling a little funny because Chris probably f***ed some of the girls he f***ed and all kinds of sh*t like that.”

Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight. #putthemoneyonthewood I'm covering the bet for every set. LMAO A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

50 wasn’t going to stop there, even opting for a wild caption on his video, reading, “Tell Soulja I said stop apologizing, get the Draco out build up the hype for the fight. #putthemoneyonthewood. I’m covering the bet for every set. LMAO.” The rapper is clearly very invested in the brawl, even claiming that Mayweather Promotions will now be promoting the fight in a winner take all match. To get you up to speed, the feud started on Jan. 3, when Soulja Boy took to Twitter to reveal that Chris had called him up angry after he commented on ex Karreuche Tran‘s sexy Instagram pic, in which he left the “heart-eyes” emoji. That was just the start of it.

Chris finally confirmed his upcoming fight with Soulja on Jan. 4, which will allegedly go down in March. Breezy wrote, “It’s been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity. NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION…. BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man. NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSH*T. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this… ‘CLOWN.’ SO THIS ISNT AN APOLOGY. IM TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE. @adrienbroner @floydmayweather @50cent. WE IN THE RING. TAKE YA BETS NOW.”

