Zayn Malik’s Giuseppe Zanotti Collection Revealed: See His Cool Shoe Collab

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Zayn Malik and Giuseppe Zanotti unveiled their highly-anticipated collaboration, and we cannot get enough of the footwear! Check it out here and let us know if you’re a fan of Zayn’s foray into fashion.

Zayn Malik, 23, may date one of the hottest models in the fashion industry, (Gigi Hadid, obviously!), but he’s obviously seriously stylish in his own right. Not only does he have a Versus Versace campaign and capsule collection in the works, but he also teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti on a killer footwear collaboration. We were beyond excited to see the shoes when the partnership was first announced in Aug. 2016 and now they’re finally here — and who better to show off the shoes than Zayn himself? The singer looks better than ever as he rocks the shoes in the swoon-worthy campaign.



While there’s no denying the fact that Zayn looks totally hot, the shoes also stand out. The capsule collection is called Giuseppe for Zayn, (#GiuseppexZayn), and includes two boots and two sneakers. Each pair features a ‘Giuseppe for Zayn” logo plate and the shoes are made of suede and leather. “I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” Zayn said in a press release from the brand. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections—and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.’”

The feeling of admiration is totally mutual! “Zayn is a fashion icon, truly,” designer Giuseppe Zanotti said. “It’s who he is, it’s not fake. Just as his music is soulful, his style is natural. His whole approach is contemporary, an easy coolness with the right amount of modern rebel.”

What do you think of Zayn’s collaboration? Are you loving the shoes? Check them out and let us know.

