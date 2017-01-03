Zayn Malik Can’t Stop Smiling As Gigi Hadid Runs Her Fingers Through His Hair — Sweet Pic

Instagram

SO cute! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shared an adorable new pic together, looking more in love than ever! We have it, and all the details, here.

They’re one of our favorite couples for a reason! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid showed how happy they are together in a seriously cute new picture together. The “Pillowtalk” singer took to Instagram to show off their love to his millions of fans. In the sweet black-and-white snap, he and the model are both smiling widely while she runs her fingers through his hair. OMG. When do they NOT define couple goals?!

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

The couple rang in the new year celebrating together, and they showed off how much fun they had together over the holidays in another cute photo. They built a gingerbread house together and looked like they were having the BEST time ever! The two lovebirds — who have been more in love than ever — were photographed with the biggest smiles on their faces at the time, alongside what was a seriously epic gingerbread home!

In addition to their fun Christmas together, how can we forget about that cute video back in Dec. in which Gigi kissed him?! She captioned the video with a smiley face emoji and they both also rocked the Snapchat sunglasses filter, looking as cool as ever! Seriously, no matter what they do, Gigi and Zayn always look like they have the best time with each other. We are so happy that the lovebirds are more in love than ever before in the new year, and we can’t wait to see what 2o17 holds for them!

HollywoodLifers, do you love this new photo of Gigi and Zayn just as much as we do?! Let us know below.

