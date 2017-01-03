Will The World End In October 2017? — Rogue Planet Will Smash Into Earth

REX/Shutterstock

Buckle up, HollywoodLifers! Author David Meade is absolutely convinced that the world will end in October 2017, when a planet hurtles into the south pole! Is there any weight to David’s claims? Click through to find out if Earth is doomed!

A new conspiracy claims that planet Earth will cease to exist in October 2017, and it’s truly terrifying. David Meade, author of Planet X – The 2017 Arrival, believes that a mysterious star, which he calls the “binary twin of our sun” is hurtling “at us toward the south pole.” Great! David claims that the massive gravitational pull of the star will bring with it seven celestial bodies, including Nibiru, a large blue planet also referred to as Planet X.

David is convinced that Planet X/Nibiru will collide with the Earth in October; there is absolutely no scientific evidence to back this up, but merely conspiracy theories. Planet X, according to David, is apparently at the edge of our solar system, and its own gravitational pull may have disrupted the orbits of other planets hundreds of years ago.

Planet X/Nibiru is different that Planet Nine, nicknamed Planet X, which was hypothesized by Caltech scientists in January 2016. The scientific community doesn’t support the Nibiru conspiracy. “Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax,” NASA has said previously. “Obviously, it does not exist.”

Nibiru was also prophesied to destroy our world in September 2015 and December 2015. It was also supposed to collide with Earth in 2012, at the same time as the Mayan apocalypse panic, and before that, in 2003. It seems pretty safe to say that we’ll all be just fine in October!

If not, conspiracry theorists believe the planet will send “plasmatic energy particles” through our solar system and cause “catastrophic” changes to the Earth’s climate. Whenever there’s a natural disaster or crazy weather patterns, blame it on Planet X!

