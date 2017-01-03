Adam Jones Arrested: 5 Things To Know About The Troubled Cincinnati Bengals Player

Rex/Shutterstock

Uh-oh. Looks like Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones is in trouble yet again. The Cincinnati Bengals player was arrested on Jan. 3 for allegedly assaulting a man by poking him in the eye! That’s not all. As the NFL star deals with this new scandal, get to know all about Adam and his troubled history.

1. Adam has been in trouble with the law before.

Is it 2017 or 2007? For Adam “Pacman” Jones, 33, it could be either. The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 3 over accusations of “pushing and poking” a man in the eye, according to Sports Illustrated. Adam was also accused to refusing to stop when ordered by authorities, while allegedly kicking and head-butting while refusing to enter a police car. Adam “vehemently denies” these latest accusations.

This wasn’t the first time he was arrested. Adam was allegedly involved in a 2007 shooting in a Las Vegas strip club. After Adam “made it rain” with money, a dancer allegedly began collecting that money without Pacman’s permission, which reportedly made him enraged. During a following altercation with the club’s security, a member of Adam’s entourage allegedly fired a gun into the crowd. While Adam denied knowing the shooter, he was forced to page $11 million to a victim who was paralyzed during the shooting.

2. He was once suspended from the NFL!

Adam joined the NFL in 2005, when the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the first round. He was actually on probation when he was drafted, and encountered more legal trouble while playing for the Titans. In 2005, he was arrested on charges of assault and felony vandalism from an altercation at a Nashville strip club. After the 2007 incident, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, 57, suspended Adam for one year, citing a violation of the NFL player conduct policy.

3. Adam’s a former pro-wrestling champion.

During his year away from football, Adam decided to keep himself busy by wrestling with Total Nonstop Action. Along with Ron Killings, 44, (aka WWE’s R-Truth) he won the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

4. Adam has been on his best behavior for a few years.

Prior to the alleged “shoving and poking incident,” Adam hadn’t been arrested since 2013, per USA Today. He was charged with assault, but found not guilty. He was later charged with disorderly conduct for a separate incident.

5. He has been known as “Pacman” since he was a baby.

Adam’s mother called him “Pacman” because of his energy (and appetite) was just like the hungry video game character. While trying to rehabilitate his image, Adam tried to distance himself from the name “Pacman,” asking people call him “Mr. Jones” instead, according to NFL.com. With this latest scandal, will he request another name change?

Are you shocked to see Adam having more problems with the law, HollywoodLifers? If these accusations are true, do you think he’ll still have a career with the NFL?

