Arsenal Vs. Bournemouth Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Gooaalll! Arsenal are getting ready to embrace 2017 by taking on Bournemouth on Jan. 3 in the English Premier League. The Gunners need a win, so, there should be goals. Click to watch.

Arsenal will be looking to beat Bournemouth and try and push on up the league. The Cherries can be tough to beat at home and the visitors will have to raise their game to take all three points in this match. The action kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss a thrilling second. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC here (after they enter in their cable info): CLICK TO WATCH ARSENAL VS. BOURNEMOUTH LIVE STREAM.

Bournemouth have had some great results at home this season but really struggled away on the road. Eddie Howe’s team play great football but they’ve also let in plenty of goals. Yikes! Arsenal will look not make any crazy errors early in the match while they try to get a foothold in the game.

Callum Wilson, 24, is the man that the home fans will be hoping can score for them. The striker has been in good form this season and has a a 20 million pounds price tag on his head. If he can get at Arsenal’s defense then they will have a chance. Bournemouth already pulled off a shock this season when they beat Liverpool 4-3 at home.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping that his French striker Olivier Giroud, 30, is in good form for this game. The international player is good both on the ground and in the air. He has a physical threat that Bournemouth may find hard to contain. Giroud scored a vital goal in their recent victory over West Brom and he could be an important figure in this match too.

The Arsenal fans will be hoping that their team can continue to make a title push in 2017 and that Chelsea will slip-up, so, that they can make-up some ground. It will be a big ask to actually win the EPL but who knows? if Arsenal can go out and buy some new players this month then they could sustain their league bid.

