‘The Bachelor’: Rachel Lindsay Will Win Nick Viall’s Heart If She Lets Her Brains Show

Attorney Rachel Lindsay won the First Impression rose on the premiere episode of ‘The Bachelor’ last night, Jan. 2, by intriguing Nick Viall with her smarts — she needs to keep at it!

Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay, 31, was a stand-out on the premiere of 2017’s The Bachelor and it wasn’t just because of her red gown and matching red lipstick.

Yes, she’s a looker, but so are all of the slim, long-tressed contestants. That’s a given. However, what clearly impressed Nick Viall, 36, when the two chatted for a few minutes at the opening night cocktail party, was her brain power.

Rachel was poised, not giggly and goo-goo eyed, like so many of the other 29 contestants. She was articulate and enthusiastic when describing her career as a civil litigation attorney who is excellent at what she does.

Her maturity and pride in her work clearly impressed Nick, who seemed genuinely interested in her. In fact, he seemed a lot more intrigued by Rachel than by brazen Corrine, 24, who immediately went in for the first make out session of the show and then bragged about it. And while he was amused by “dolphin girl,” Alexis, 23, no one genuinely seemed to connect with him besides Rachel.

Now, Rachel is a graduate of Marquette University Law School and has a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Sports Management from the University of Texas, so she’s no slouch and in fact, could probably run intellectual power circles around Nick, who doesn’t appear to have any other job now aside from being part of Bachelor Nation.

However, she’s only going to keep her self-esteem and probably Nick’s interest if she doesn’t melt down into blathering desperation about maybe, just maybe getting an engagement ring from The Bachelor. Yet she did fall into that typical “Bachelorette” form after landing Nick’s First Impression rose, and blabbing about it being an honor that she never expected.

Come on Rachel. Remember your accomplishments.

In her profile, Rachel proudly lists “graduating law school and passing the bar (first time)” as her greatest achievement to date. But, she does claim contradictorily that “focusing too much on my career” is her biggest regret and she’s most afraid “that I’ve missed out on my chance at finding love.” That’s disappointing. No woman should doubt that she’s missed out on love because of her greatest accomplishment — her career.

Rachel also says that if she could be someone else for just one day, it would be “Michelle Obama. She’s everything.” Well Rachel, listen to yourself. Michelle Obama has proven that you can be a brilliant lawyer and find love with a man who appreciates your greatest achievement.

And you know what? Nick Viall liked you immediately because you were proud of your successful, high-powered work.

You won’t win his love by going ga-ga over his Neil Lane ring potential, you’ll win it by being your best and brightest self!

