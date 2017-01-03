Scott tries to convince Sheriff Stilinski that Stiles is very real in this sneak peek of the Jan. 3 episode of ‘Teen Wolf,’ but the Sheriff is not having it. Will he ever remember Stiles? Click to WATCH!

“You heard a voice coming through the radio and now you’re convinced this is the voice of…” Sheriff Stilinski says, before Scott adds, “Stiles. Your son.”

Sheriff Stilinski still doesn’t believe Scott, and that is breaking my Stilinski-loving heart. Scott goes on to say that Peter Hale gave him the keys to the jeep, but that does nothing to convince the Sheriff of Stiles’ existence. When Scott tells the Sheriff that he’s sure that Stiles was on the radio, that’s when Sheriff Stilinski snaps.

“Enough, Scott!” he screams. “Enough.”

It appears Sheriff Stilinski will remember Stiles eventually. In the season 6 trailer, the Sheriff asks Lydia, “Why do you care so much if I remember him?” She replies, “Because you loved him.”

In the Jan. 3 episode, titled “Ghosted,” Scott, Lydia, and Malia will search for clues about the Wild Hunt in a mysterious place called Canaan. Will they find a way to bring Stiles back to Beacon Hills?!

Rumors have been swirling all over the internet about the fate of Stiles Stilinksi. Dylan O’Brien, who was injured on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure in March 2016, is currently filming American Assassin in London and hasn’t been in all of season 6 episodes that have aired so far. Nothing has been confirmed about Dylan’s ongoing role in the final season, but a recent photo posted by a Teen Wolf costume designer has had fans worried that Stiles could be getting killed off!

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

