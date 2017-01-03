Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown is getting called OUT by Soulja Boy in this wild rant! It turns out Soulja Boy doesn’t think Chris has ANY business calling him up for commenting on Karrueche Tran’s social media pic, and he went off on Breezy in an expletive-filled Instagram video over it. Not only does he threaten the singer, but he even hits him where it really hurts by bringing up the Rihanna assault incident. Watch here.

“Hey Chris Brown, you a b****, n****. When I see you Imma beat the f*** out you n****,” Soulja Boy begins his rant. “You think you hard cause you hit Rihanna n****, cause you beat Rihanna up n****? Do that shit to me p**** a*** n****. What the f***’s wrong with you n****?”

The video goes on in a similar fashion for another several seconds, and is full of threats and expletives. “When I see you, b****, I’m gonna beat your a***,” he adds toward the end. “And Karrueche [Tran] don’t want you n****!” Watch here:

The fight between these two singers seemingly began when Breezy noticed Soulja Boy had commented on Kae’s Instagram pic with the ‘heart eye’ emojis. If the 26-year-old’s tweets and video are to be believed, Chris then called him up, pissed off, asking why he was liking Karrueche’s photos. That’s when Soulja Boy took to Twitter to reveal the feud to the public — “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche’s picture on Instagram this n**** a b****,” he wrote.

He followed it up with a string of tweets and then this video, and while Chris hasn’t gotten too involved himself, he did make sure to send SB a message of his own — and it’s quite terrifying. The singer posted a video of a group of his friends to Instagram, in which they wave guns around and threaten Soulja Boy to “stop flexing” and warn him that he’s “not from the hood” like them.

“Chris b**** a*** ain’t even trending no more. But I am lmao,” Soulja Boy added on Twitter. “Irrelevant a** woman beater. Can’t wait to see this f*** n**** don’t shake my hand.” This is FAR from over!

