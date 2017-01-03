Chris Brown Threatens Soulja Boy With Guns After He Likes Karrueche’s Pic: Shocking Vid

Courtesy of Instagram

A major feud has erupted between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy…and their back and forth is getting pretty terrifying. Breezy even gathered up his pals to send a taunting message to his new nemesis, and in their video, posted to Instagram, the guys are even waving guns around to threaten Soulja Boy. Watch here.

Who knew one Instagram comment could lead to so much drama?! Chris Brown, 27, apparently freaked out when he saw Soulja Boy, 26, commented on Karrueche Tran’s latest Instagram pic with a string of ‘heart eye’ emojis — and now the guys are embroiled in a bitter social media war that’s heating up by the second.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that CB called him wanting to “fight” after seeing that he ‘liked’ one of Kae’s photos, and things took off from there. Soulja Boy sent out a string of tweets and even posted an expletive-filled rant on Instagram, but it’s Chris’ video that is the most terrifying — his friends are holding up guns while taunting Soulja Boy! Watch:

500 FROOTAZ! 😜 WE GONE STAY CLASSY! @bobbyluvcpt 🙏🏼 A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:03am PST

In the video, the guys warn SB that he’s not ‘from the hood’ and warn him to ‘stop flexing.’ The 27-year-old himself doesn’t appear in the clip, but since he posted it to his own account, it’s pretty clear this is the message he wants to send amidst this new feud.

However, it doesn’t seem like something like this will worry Soulja Boy — some of his tweets were pretty terrifying themselves. “Pull up n**** I’ll knock yo b*** a** out stop snorting so much coke n****,” he wrote. “Chris Brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman. And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can’t fight B**** do that s*** to me.” Oh boy, we have a feeling this one is just getting started!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this feud? Do you think it’s scary that Chris’ friends are waving guns around in this video?

