Soulja Boy To Chris Brown: Karrueche Tran Told Me You Have A ‘Shrimp D**k’

This is so crazy! As the feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown rages on, the ‘Crank That’ rapper is now claiming that Karrueche Tran told him the R&B crooner has a ‘shrimp d**k!’ Say what?! We have the scoop, here.

As the battle between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy continues over Karrueche Tran, the “Crank That” rapper now is directly bringing the gorgeous model in — with a pretty epic diss. “Karrueche said you got a shrimp dick,” Soulja declares in a now-deleted Instagram Live video. Oh snap! Seriously, just when we thought things between the two singers couldn’t get any crazier, it JUST did. Wow!

As we previously told you, the first major celebrity fight of 2017 all began when the “With You”crooner noticed that SB had commented on one of Kae’s sexy Instagram pics with the ‘heart eye’ emojis. Chris then allegedly called him up and made him angry, asking him why he was commenting on and liking Karrueche’s photos. After that, as we all know by now, Soulja took to his Twitter to make the ongoing feud known to all their followers and fans.

Meanwhile, Soulja’s insults and disses to Chris haven’t stopped there. “Hey Chris Brown, you a b****, n****. When I see you Imma beat the f*** out you n****,” Soulja Boy begins his rant. “You think you hard cause you hit Rihanna n****, cause you beat Rihanna up n****? Do that shit to me p**** a*** n****. What the f***’s wrong with you n****? When I see you, b****, I’m gonna beat your a***,” he adds toward the end. “And Karrueche [Tran] don’t want you n****!” We will continue to update you on this brutal and bitter battle!

