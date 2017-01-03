AP Images

Serena Williams is back, baby! The world’s greatest athlete played her first match since the US Open, and totally crushed it. We’re just a tiny bit bummed, though, because she took off her engagement ring for the match. We really wanted to finally see it up close!

Don’t worry, guys. All’s cool with Serena Williams‘ engagement. It’s just a little hard to slay on the tennis court when you’re hauling a huge diamond on your ring finger! The tennis champion, 35, played her first match since announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, on December 28!

We had our fingers crossed that we would finally be able to see a detailed photo of her surely beautiful ring. Sure, she’s been seen out in public wearing the sparkler, but the pics were taken far away from the athlete, and turned out a little blurry. Bummer!

Serena’s notoriously private about her personal life, so it’s understandable that she isn’t flaunting her diamond. She was dating Alexis for two years, and nobody knew! Remember when Drake, 30, and Serena were a rumored couple in 2015? Turns out, their hookups were just friendly hangouts! As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, Drake couldn’t be happier for his friend! When she arrived in Auckland, New Zealand for her ASB Classic match, she was sans ring, too.

After four months on the sidelines since the US Open, Serena made her triumphant return at the ASB classic by beating France’s Pauline Parmentier, 6-3, 6-4. Her incredible win came despite terrible weather conditions in Auckland. Serena had intense wind working against her the whole time, but still won! That’s what happened when you’re the GOAT.

