Aw — Saint West is growing up SO fast! While Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s only son turned 1 year old just last month, the reality star has finally shared footage of her baby boy walking, and it will seriously melt your heart! Check out the Kardashian-West’s private family videos here, and prepare to swoon.

Kim Kardashian, 36, got SUPER intimate with fans by sharing never-before-seen footage of her family — including super cute clips of her and Kanye West‘s, 39, two children North West, 3, and Saint West, 1! Posting the private footage on her website and app on Jan. 3, the reality star even showed her followers Saint’s first steps — and of course the clip, which can be seen at around the two minute mark, is completely heart warming.

The big moment happens outside on a porch while Kim is enthusiastically encouraging her little one to walk towards her. And while Saint does fall once, the clip quickly cuts to him taking a few shaky steps into his mother’s arms — and Kim’s beaming face is priceless as she scoops her baby boy up. Kim also gives Saint a kiss on the cheek as the footage comes to an end. SO precious!

The video collage also shows tons of sweet clips of North — our favorite being Kim sledding down a snowy hill with her daughter on her lap. If Kim and Kanye are trying to slam divorce rumors, it’s definitely working! After all, the two-minute-and-thirty-seconds-long video is filled with intimate moments between Kimye, including multiple snapshots of them kissing.

Hopefully this video will help ease some of the tension fans felt from the couple’s “awkward” family photo that Kanye shared over the holidays. The pic, which only sparked further divorce rumors, featured the family-of-four posing together in front of a Christmas tree. However, not one of them is smiling — yikes! This new video though is definitely much more positive. We love how it shows a side of the Kardashian-Wests we’ve never seen before!

