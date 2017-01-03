Ryan Gosling’s Touching Debbie Reynolds Tribute: She Inspired ‘La La Land’ Cast Daily

‘La La Land’ was given the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2, and while accepting the honor, Ryan Gosling gave a very special shoutout to the late Debbie Reynolds. Read his touching speech here.

“I wish I could have said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” Ryan Gosling said at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singing In The Rain every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”

As we previously reported, Debbie tragically died at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke on Dec. 28, which was just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, 60. Carrie was in the hospital for four days after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to L.A., but eventually succumbed to her illness on Dec. 27 at just 60 years old. Debbie was helping her son, Todd Fisher, plan Carrie’s funeral when she had the stroke, and he says her final words before her death were that she wanted to “be with Carrie.”

“She said that she really wanted to be with Carrie in those precise words,” Todd said on 20/20. “And within 15 minutes, she faded out, and within 30 minutes, she was technically gone. She started to have a stroke and effectively went to sleep and never woke up. She closed her eyes, peacefully, like you’re going to sleep, and she literally went to sleep and left.”

Todd is planning a joint funeral for his mother and sister and it’s been reported that there will be a private service for those close to the family on Jan. 5.

