Ronda Rousey Utterly ‘Devastated’ That She Lost Her Return Fight With Amanda Nunes

Considering that Ronda Rousey lost her comeback fight at ‘UFC 207,’ is it any surprise that she feels totally embarrassed? After Amanda Nunes destroyed her in less than a minute, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Ronda has ‘no interest’ in fighting again!

Ronda Rousey, 29, is “in such a horrible mood” following her loss to Amanda Nunes, 28, at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She really thought she was going to win and the fact that she was dominated in such a way has put her in the same funk she was in during her defeat to Holly Holm.”

Yikes. It was that fight at UFC 193 where Holly, 31, knocked out Ronda and gave the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion her very first loss. After that, Ronda took more than a year off from fighting, retreating from the ring to recover from the beating. Many speculated that her career was over. Ultimately, UFC 207 was supposed to be when Ronda pulled off an epic comeback and shut all her critics down.

Yeah, that didn’t happen. It only took Amanda 48 seconds to put Ronda away. As if losing wasn’t bad enough. Now, all her haters, like Justin Bieber, 23, have plenty of ammunition to use when mocking her. “She is really upset and hates that her haters have something else on her to troll her on,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “It is devastating and she is not interested in fighting again.”

Biebs was one of the many fight fans trolling Ronda after the end of the UFC event. Just like how he trashed Ronda after her first loss, where he said she was “pummeled,” the “Sorry” singer unloaded a brutal tweet on Ronda, saying Amanda “knocked [her] the f**k out.”

However, the most brutal tweet has to belong to Amanda Nunes herself! Talk about adding insult to injury! Shortly after she knocked out Ronda to retain the bantamweight championship, Amanda tweeted a meme where she called Ronda a crybaby! This came after Amanda, during a press conference after her victory, said “for sure, [Ronda’s] going to retire…she has to retire.” Harsh!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Ronda hang up her gloves? Or do you think that she should try to return to the octagon for one more fight?