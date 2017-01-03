‘Riverdale’ Cast Photos: See Cole Sprouse In Character & More

Image Courtesy of The CW

‘Riverdale’ is the new show you’re going to be obsessing over. The official cast photos have finally been revealed, and every single character is downright gorgeous. We’re already drooling. Check them out now!

Okay, we’re crushing hard on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse. KJ stars as Archie Andrews in the highly-anticipated CW series. He’s the all-American boy living in Riverdale. He finds himself stuck with what to do with his life. Does he follow the stereotypical path as the school’s top athlete or pursue his passion for music? Oh, and he’s having a forbidden relationship with a young music teacher. Did we mention Archie’s seriously sexy? Well, he is.

His best friend is Jughead Jones (Cole), but their friendship isn’t exactly on the best terms after the summer. This is Cole’s first TV role since The Suite Life on Deck! Cole is all grown up now, and he’s super hot.

In addition to the murder mystery that will comprise the first season of Riverdale, there’s a major love triangle. Riverdale is based on the Archie Comics, and the Betty-Archie-Veronica love triangle has divided shippers everywhere.

Archie’s best friend and neighbor Betty is played by Lili Reinhart. Betty doesn’t want to be just friends with Archie, she wants to be something more. She’s getting some competition from Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), who moves to Riverdale from New York City.

Doesn’t Riverdale sound like the perfect show? It’s been so long since we’ve had a good teen drama on The CW.

The show also stars Luke Perry, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, and Casey Cott. Check out the rest of the cast photos in our gallery! Riverdale will premiere Thursday, January 26, at 9 p.m. on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Riverdale? Are you familiar with the comics? Let us know!

