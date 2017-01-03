Rihanna Upset With Chris Brown For Disrespecting Karrueche Tran On Instagram

REX

She’s standing by her side. Rihanna is angry with Chris Brown for totally blasting Karrueche Tran on Instagram, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. We have the scoop, here.

“Three days into the year and Rihanna already has her name in some bullsh**,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s forgiven Chris [Brown] for his past actions. But he continues to disappoint her for by talking all this gangster sh** and for disrespecting women. Rih is not a fan of this tough talk and wish that he and Soulja Boy would just stop it. And yeah, Rih is not a fan of Karrueche [Tran] but the way Chris went off on her, saying he smashed all her friends and made her famous is just so disrespectful. He’s got a daughter and he’d be hotter than fish grease like any father would be if someone dissed their child like that. She knows Chris is better than this and really wants him to get his feelings in check and stop being so impulsive. It’s a new year and he should be about his music and Royalty.”

As we previously told you, Chris and Soulja have been majorly feuding ever since the “With You”crooner noticed that SB had commented on one of Kae’s sexy Instagram pics with the ‘heart eye’ emojis. Chris then allegedly called him up and made him angry, asking him why he was commenting on and liking Karrueche’s racy photos. After that, Soulja took to his Twitter to make the ongoing feud known to all their followers and fans.

Meanwhile, Kae herself got involved in the feud, which sent Chris into a rant in which he accused her of only commenting on the feud to plug herself and for fame. “IM SO SICK OF N***AS COMING AT ME LEFT AND RIGHT AND NOW SHE WANNA CHIME IN,” he wrote at the time. “NOBODY GIVES A F***. NOW DIS DUMBA** WANNA POP LIKE ITS ABOUT YOU! LIVING IN THIS DREAM WORLD OF YOURS…” We will continue to keep you updated on all the drama that unfolds!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Rihanna being upset with Chris for disrespecting Karrueche all over Instagram? Do you agree with RiRi for being so mad? Let us know below.

