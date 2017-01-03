Rihanna Taking Sides In Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud After Soulja Claims They Had Affair?

REX/Shutterstock

There’s rarely a Chris Brown headline without Rihanna getting dragged into things! This time, it was Soulja Boy who brought Rih’s name into the mix amid his feud with Breezy — knowing it would piss Chris off, he revealed that he allegedly hooked up with her! So, whose side is RiRi on? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

“[Rihanna’s] not taking sides in this beef between Chris [Brown] and Soulja Boy,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she will never forget what a true friend Soulja has always been to her. She definitely wants Soulja to stop all that chest pumping and gang banging, but she respects how much he loves women, how he treats them. She low key thinks he’s sexy and charming. He’s always been a real friend to her and has always been so sweet and kind to her. She loves that about him.”

In case you missed it, Soulja and Chris got embroiled in a Twitter/Instagram war on Jan. 3 when Soulja tweeted about Breezy calling him up after he commented no Karrueche Tran’s Instagram pic. It resulted in a bitter back and forth, and eventually, Soulja went Live on Instagram…which is when the claws really came out.

“I was with Rihanna, me and her, in the hotel room,” he said in the video. “What happened? Me and Rihanna was in the hotel room, Chris called my phone asking if I was with Rihanna [and having sex]. Nobody would’ve known if it wasn’t for you. You’re an idiot. You exposed yourself. Now everybody knows I had both your b***hes.”

Unlike Karrueche — who took to Instagram to slam Chris amid the back and forth — Rihanna hasn’t publicly commented on this whole spat. And we certainly don’t blame her for wanting to stay out of it!

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Rihanna to take Soulja Boy’s side? What do you think of her being dragged into this?

