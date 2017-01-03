‘RHOBH’ Recap: Dorit Plays Dumb After Slamming Eileen’s Grieving Decision

Courtesy of Bravo

Dorit may be new to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, but she’s already pissing off a number of the ladies. On the Jan. 3 episode, she and husband PK questioned Lisa Rinna and Eileen’s grieving decisions, but then when confronted about it, she pretended like she never said such a thing.

So all the drama started when Dorit threw a dinner party on the Jan. 3 episode of RHOBH, and while there, Lisa Rinna revealed that Eileen kept some important information from the ladies, specifically that her mom died just days before they filmed the Season 6 reunion. Lisa revealed that Eileen did this because she didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her, which would have in turn affected the outcome of the reunion special. It made sense to us, but Dorit and her husband, PK, didn’t agree with Eileen’s decision. They believed that that was unfair of Eileen to do, so of course, Rinna ran and told Eileen all about their comments.

Days later, Eileen met up with Dorit and asked her about the comments she made at her dinner party. But Dorit acted as though she had no clue what Eileen was talking about. She said she never would have said anything like that and couldn’t remember Eileen’s name ever being brought up. Regardless, Eileen still invited Dorit to come with her for lunch at Camille Grammer‘s new Malibu house, where Erika also joined them.

When Erika started talking about her new music video, Dorit started criticizing her career, while comparing it to Boy George‘s. And then, Dorit brought up the situation involving Rinna and Eileen. When Eileen said she wasn’t trying to confront Dorit, Dorit got very defensive. And then Erika chimed in, and all hell broke loose. Eileen tried interrupting Dorit, but she didn’t let it happen. Instead, she demanded, “let me finish.” And Eileen responded with, “oh snap.” The rest is to be continued…

