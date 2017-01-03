North West Cleans Up Saint’s Puke In Newly Released Family Videos — Best Sister Ever

It’s official: North West is better than you and us. The toddler proved that she’s the best big sister ever in newly released home videos from Kim Kardashian, in which she dutifully cleaned up baby brother Saint West’s throw up. Click through to see the sweet moment!

North West, 3, is one strong little girl! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s adorable toddler is the star of many of their home videos, which Kim just released on her official app. One video stood out in particular, in which Northie leapt into big sister mode when little brother Saint West, 1, needed her help! How precious!

Set to Jeremih‘s “Paradise”, Kim and Kanye’s personal home videos show an intimate glimpse into their family life. It’s so lovely! Some of the clips are of Kim and Kanye looking blissfully in love, attending concerts together, and just whispering sweet nothings to one another at home. Little North and Saint are clearly the centers of their world. Kanye looks adoringly at North every time they’re shown together. It’s so sweet! It’s like he’s in awe of his daughter and all of her antics.

When North isn’t running around in a cute faux fur coat or dressing in mommy-and-me designer dresses, she’s helping out with Saint — who by the way, is learning how to walk! It’s actually funny how serious North gets when Saint spits up. She rushes out of the room, while Kim and Kanye just sit there chilling; this is definitely normal, frequent baby behavior. North comes storming back with paper towels and cleans everything up. Aww! What would Saint do without his big sister taking such good care of him?

