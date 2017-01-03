Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Splitting?: She ‘Can’t Quit Him’ Despite ‘Strained’ Relationship

Instagram

Nicki Minaj spent New Year’s Eve without Meek Mill, fueling rumors the two are headed for a split. Still, the ‘Starships’ songstress just can’t seem to quit the rapper, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. We have the scoop, here.

“Nicki [Minaj] will choose her career over Meek [Mill] at the end of the day and that is where things are going because Meek is getting on her nerves but she also loves him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She really thought Meek would be her baby daddy and she can’t quit him. They haven’t been hanging out lately but they still talk and are still in a relationship but Meek is not doing himself any favors to make it last. Things are very strained but its not over yet. The next few weeks are going to be very telling.” Wow.

As we told you previously, Nicki and Meek spent NYE apart. The “Truffle Butter” rapper gave an EPIC performance in Miami at E11VEN, but Meek was noticeably MIA! As for what he was doing while Nicki performed? Meek, in fact, was performing miles away at Dream Nightclub in South Beach, meaning that the two didn’t share a midnight kiss. Oh no!

And not only that, but the gorgeous diamond rings that Meek gifted Nicki were nowhere to be seen on her during her performance. She had previously set off engagement rumors when she wore the beautiful jewelry on numerous occasions in the past, but they’ve been nowhere to be seen recently! As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, while Nicki really wants Meek to propose to her so that she can become a a wife and mother, she’s hesitant. “Meek’s definitely feeling the pressure from her to take the relationship to the next level, but he’s stuck,” our insider told us.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Nicki not being able to quit Meek? Do you think they’ll really split up? Let us know below.

