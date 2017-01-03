Image Courtesy of Freeform

The Liars are up against Uber A in their toughest fight yet, and Uber A has the upper hand at the moment. A brand-new trailer debuted on Jan. 2, and the Liars are losing their edge. Will Uber A have the last laugh? Click to WATCH!

“We swim around in this fish bowl like we’re in control,” a very angry Mona says in the trailer. “We are not. There’s always been somebody watching. Manipulating.”

There’s always been someone watching. Manipulating… The FINAL 10 EPISODES of #PrettyLittleLiars begin April 18th on @FreeformTV. #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/TohFCaqBxC — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) January 3, 2017

Yep, that “somebody” is Uber A. These final 10 episodes are going to be INTENSE. (I’m not ready.)

From the looks of the trailer, Uber A is pulling the strings big time. Hanna is one of Uber A’s first victims in the last episodes. Hanna cries about how Uber A “wrecked” her life. Uber A better not have gone after Caleb. The girls try to soothe her, but she is not having it. We all know what happens when Hanna gets mad. Watch out, Uber A.

A.D. is also going after Alison. “What did A.D. make you do?” Emily asks Ali in the trailer. Alison looks like she just did something very bad. Oh, and don’t forget Alison is PREGNANT with Rollins’ baby! Aria adds, “We’re out of our league.”

There’s one part of the trailer that is raising a lot of eyebrows. Mona comes across a note written by Uber A that reads, “Time for pie. Be there.” Will Uber A force Mona to come back to the dark side?

Pretty Little Liars premieres April 18 on Freeform, followed by the premiere of Marlene King’s newest show, Famous In Love, starring Bella Thorne. And, yes, the identity of Uber A will be revealed. So get your theories in order now!

