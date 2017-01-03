Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox After 12 Years To Join NBC News

REX/Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News and heading to NBC to cover politics and other main news events, as well as host her own programs.

Megyn Kelly, 46, who has been at Fox for 12 years ago when she began as a reporter, will leave Fox regardless of huge monetary offers to stay, The New York Times first reported. She is currently the host of The Kelly File, Fox’s news-discussion show that airs at 9PM ET daily.

The report claims that Kelly will host a daytime news program as well as a Sunday evening newscast, in addition to covering news and politics for NBC. Fox has reportedly offered her more than $20 million a year to stay, but NBC has given her endless opportunities, telling her she can pitch a deal attractive to her and her family. The anchor’s contract is not officially up until the summer, and it is still unknown whether Fox News will release her out of any commitments early.

Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, confirmed the news on Jan. 3, calling Kelly “an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” and has “demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her,” our sister publication Deadline reports.

The ratings that Megyn ears are also an important factor to her move, as The Kelly File is the No. 2 rate show in all of cable, behind The O’Reilly Factor. Since 2004, she has also been Fox News Channel’s Washington-based correspondent. Over the past year, she has made a good amount of headlines, contributing to the firing of Roger Ailes, as well as going head-to-head with President Elect Donald Trump, multiple times.

