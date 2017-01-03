Mariah Carey Throws Shade At Ryan Seacrest: Dick Clark ‘Would Not’ Have Let Flub Happen

Image Courtesy of ABC/REX/Shutterstock

Even three days after New Years Eve, Mariah Carey is still fuming over her mishap on stage during the ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve’ broadcast. On Dec. 3 she gave her first interview professing her love for the late Dick, but she’s not as fond of his successor Ryan Seacrest. Here’s the scoop!

Uh oh! Mariah Carey, 46, first blamed Dick Clark Productions for her epic fail at Times Square on New Years Eve where she flubbed her performance because she couldn’t hear. TMZ reported that the songstress believed the company “sabotaged” her just to get good ratings. Now, it sounds like she’s doubling down on the claim, though first she paid respect to the man who started the company.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Mariah told EW in her first post-performance interview. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.” Yikes, she’s basically saying that this whole thing is Ryan Seacrest’s fault, since he took over after Dick Clark. Ouch!

Mariah has even gone so far as to say that it’s shaken her “trust.” “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” she confided. “But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.” Oh boy.

Luckily, Mariah can always trust her fans to have her back. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she said. Hopefully she can pick herself back up and it’ll go smoother next time!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah blaming Ryan? Let us know what you think!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.