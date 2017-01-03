‘Sister Wives’: Mariah Brown, 21, Gets Incredible Fan Support After Coming Out As Gay

Image Courtesy of TLC

‘Sister Wives’ star Mariah Brown did something unfathomably brave on the Sunday, January 1 episode. The daughter of Kody Brown and Meri Brown came out as gay in front of her parents and the entire world! Mariah’s fans gave her overwhelming support over Twitter. Click through to read their kind words!

Go Mariah Brown! The 21-year-old star of Sister Wives worked up the courage to tell her Mormon, polygamist family that she was going to live her true life. The college student called a meeting and told her father, Kody Brown, 47, biological mother, Meri Brown, 45, and three other mothers — Janelle Brown, 47, Christine Brown, 44, and Robyn Brown, 38 — that she’s gay. What a courageous thing to do!

Her parents were visibly taken aback by her announcement, which happened on the Sunday, January 1 episode of their show! Kody said that he thought she was sitting them down to say that she got into medical school, while one of her mothers thought she was going to announce that she was transferring to a college closer to home. Mother Meri cried when she heard the news.

Mariah received an outpouring of support from her fans on Twitter after the episode aired, many who were in awe of her bravery. She was stunned by their kindness, and tweeted, “Wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. Thank you thank you thank you,” along with smiley face emojis and a pride flag. Aww! Take a look at just a few of their lovely tweets:

@mariahlian To say I'm happy for you, is an understatement. Thank you for being you, beautiful girl! You are an inspiration! ❤ #loveislove — Audrey Kriss (@ohheyitsaudrey) January 2, 2017

Mariah! I'm so overjoyed at your announcement. The next episode looks promising as far as parental support.#TLC #mariahbrown #sisterwives — poey (@poey0123) January 3, 2017

Mariah Brown coming out is everything to meeeee. Oh my god. 😍❤️ — creole heaux (@ChavivaDenae) January 2, 2017

I can't believe this @mariahlian ! I'm so proud to be in the same community as such a brave person ❤ absolutely amazing ❤ — N I A M H (@aesthe1975tic) January 3, 2017

@mariahlian very brave to come out so publicly. Keep you chin up. Life is so good! #loveislove — Amy Y. Autin (@Stamy12) January 3, 2017

@mariahlian Very proud of your courage. Not only did you come out to your family but the huge audiences at home. Brave! #sisterwives — BamaGranny (@BamaGranny) January 3, 2017

@mariahlian Good for you!! Having come out to my mormorn family was hard so I know how hard it is! Thats amazing! — Brent Jones (@Mustang_Man_GT) January 3, 2017

@mariahlian I've been there having to come out, and being happy 4 u is an understatement :) ur gonna do GREAT things!!! — Dennis (@Dennisthesinger) January 3, 2017

The Browns, who are Fundamentalist Mormons, said in a 2013 interview that they don’t approve of homosexuality, so it was incredibly brave of Mariah to come out to them — especially on TV. She had no idea how the news would be received. The family did say in that interview, though, that everyone should be able “structure” their family “in any way they want,” no matter if they’re gay or straight. Despite the family’s shocked reactions at Mariah’s coming out, they have nothing but love for their daughter! Janelle was one of the people voicing their support for Mariah on Twitter, as well. Amazing!

We love and support @mariahlian . She is our daughter. Love love you Mariah! #SisterWives — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) January 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, we’re so happy for Mariah! Give your love to the Sister Wives daughter in the comments!

