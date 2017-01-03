Lisa Marie Naegle: ‘Bridalplasty’ Star’s Mysterious Death Certificate Revealed

Image Courtesy of TMZ/Courtesy of Facebook

How sad. Former ‘Bridalplasty’ contestant Lisa Marie Naegle’s death certificate was finally released on Jan. 3, following her tragic murder, and while we expected some sort of closure for her family and friends, her death is still shrouded in mystery. Find out why, here.

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, a nursing instructor and former contestant on the E! reality show Bridalplasty was recently murdered by one of her students, Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34. Police discovered Lisa’s body in Jackie’s backyard on Dec. 20 after he confessed to killing her. The death certificate was released on Jan. 3, but Lisa Marie’s cause of death has been “deferred,” according to TMZ.

Jackie confessed to killing Lisa with a hammer after seven blows to the head. Isn’t that awful? He confessed to the horrific crime after the police caught him lying about when he last saw Lisa. Jackie killed Lisa after she decided to end their affair and go back to her husband Derek Harryman.

Lisa was last seen at a friend’s birthday party with Jackie on Dec. 18. She called Derek at 2:30 a.m. to tell him she was grabbing food on her way home. Police used CCTV footage to see Lisa getting into Jackie’s SUV. He previously said Lisa had wanted to continue on to an after party and he left without her because he was tired.

In 2010, Lisa had been a contestant on E!’s Bridalplasty where women competed for a dream wedding and plastic surgery makeover. She came in fourth place. Lisa married Derek Harryman and lived in California. She worked as a nursing instructor, which was how she met Jackie. She and her husband were apparently trying to start a family. It’s so sad! Jackie has been charged with murder with special circumstances for using a hammer and a dangerous weapon. He will not, however, face the death penalty.

