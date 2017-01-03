FameFlyNet

Leo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal are still going strong! The couple had a romantic holiday in Mexico putting those cheating rumors to bed.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, and Nina Agdal, 24, continued their globe-trotting romance into 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple was spotted hanging with friends enjoying the sand and surf. Despite recent cheating rumors, the pair seem to be doing better than ever.

Leo’s model girlfriend looked lovely in a white embroidered dress as a cover-up over her bathing suit with some sunglasses as she let her gorgeous blonde locks dry in the sun. Leo tried to stay incognito with in a t-shirt, sunglasses, hat, and towel over his head. The couple were hanging out with friends and seemed to be enjoying the scenery with some tropical drinks in hand. Despite wanting to maintain a low profile, Leo did stop to take a few pics with some young fans. How sweet!

Things seem to be going well for Leo and Nina and they pair are said to be getting serious. Their relationship was thrown into doubt around Christmas when rumors arose that Leo had cheated on Nina with another model named Paige Watkins, according to Page Six. Both Leo and Paige’s people dispelled the rumors, The Hollywood Gossip reported. We’re so happy to see Leo and Nina doing well!

The couple began dating casually back in June 2016, but things quickly progressed and Leo and Nina hit it off. Soon reports were surfacing that things were getting serious between the two as they continued to be seen around the world together including the Bahamas before arriving in the Hamptons in August. The couple got in a minor car crash while out on Long Island, but both appeared to be unhurt and Leo was seen comforting Nina after another driver accidentally rear-ended the car the couple were in. In just a couple of months, Leo and Nina have already faced so many challenges, but have stayed strong. Here’s hoping they continue their romance into 2017!

