Kylie Jenner’s Fave Smoothie: She Has This 4 Ingredient Drink Every Morning

Smoothies and juices are celeb staples and now, Kylie Jenner is revealing her smoothie recipe that she drinks every morning — it’s easy and fast!

To kick off a healthy 2017, Kylie Jenner shared her must-have smoothie. She drinks it every day!

She wrote on her app on January 2: “You guys, this smoothie gives me life…literally! I make it every morning for energy, a healthy dosage of Vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants and general deliciousness. You can make it too, if you want to wake up and feel like me :)”

The recipe is super simple! Kylie wrote:

“WHAT I USE:

+ Vitamix

+ Erewhon orange juice

+ 1 banana

+ Mixture of frozen organic strawberries and mangos”

Just combine and blend!

Of course, you can use any blender if you don’t have a Vitamix. You can also use any orange juice, but I recommend a freshly squeezed version. Kylie’s smoothie sounds delicious, but personally, I would add some protein to keep you fuller longer — otherwise you risk a sugar crash (even though fruit is natural, it still has a lot of sugar).

You could add peanut butter, almond milk or soy milk or whey protein powder for some extra nutrients! If you want to drink Kylie’s exact smoothie, you could always add an egg on the side!

Kylie looks better than ever — her flat abs are giving us seriously inspo to workout and eat healthy in this new year!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Kylie Jenner’s smoothie recipe? Are you hoping to be healthier in 2017? Let us know below in the comments.

